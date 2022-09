DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — August 5, 2022, has been recognized by the National Weather Service as the rainiest day in recorded Death Valley history.

The National Weather Service announced the park received 1.46 inches of rain.

The agency says 1.7 inches have been measured.

The intense rain led to the park being closed for days with many trapped due to the roads being washed out.

Highway 190 has been repaired but some other roads still need to be fixed.