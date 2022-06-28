Watch Now
Attorney General Ford, along with 22 other attorneys general, issue joint statement about abortion care

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 28, 2022
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — On Monday, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general issued a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care.

Contrary to popular belief, the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization returned the right to legislate abortion to the states. The coalition reiterated in a news release that access to safe and legal abortion will remain robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in Nevada and the coalition states.

The multi-state coalition initially formed to write an amicus brief urging the court to consider Mississippi’s pre-viability abortion ban unconstitutional.

The coalition of attorneys general said in a release that they will “continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.”

The coalition’s full statement is below.

