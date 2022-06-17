Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas' oldest free-standing bar, celebrates 70 years 

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas landmark celebrates a major milestone. Atomic Liquors, known for being Las Vegas' oldest free-standing bar, is celebrating 70 years in the valley.

"Well, if these walls could talk, I sure wish I could be here to hear the stories," said Christopher Gutierrez, general manager at Atomic Liquors.

Atomic Liquors was started in 1952 when Joe and Stella Sobchik converted their family's cafe into a liquor store. It was the first liquor store license issued in Las Vegas. Looking to expand their business, the couple purchased a pouring license from a bar closing in a nearby casino. This allowed them to serve liquor and mixed drinks over the counter, making Atomic Liquors the first bar to open outside of a casino in Las Vegas.

It was named Atomic Liquors because customers used to watch the atomic bomb testing from the roof of the family's cafe.

The bar became popular with many people, including famous Las Vegas entertainers and Hollywood stars.

"The Rat Pack hung out here, and Hunter S. Thompson, Barbra Streisand, Clint Eastwood, and Elvis Presley," Gutierrez said.

The bar has also been used as a backdrop in famous films and television shows, including Martin Scorsese's 1990 film "Casino" and an original episode of "The Twilight Zone."

Despite the A-list patrons and movie credentials, Gutierrez says one thing has really made this bar stand the test of time.

"We are just the neighborhood gathering place for a lot of individuals around here of all walks of life," Gutierrez said. "We're just happy because everybody in the community has treated us so well for so long and just happy to try to get ready to celebrate the next 70 years."

You can celebrate at events all weekend. Atomic Liquors shared a flyer on their Instagram page here.