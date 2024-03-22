Atomic Golf tees up high-tech entertainment experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The much-anticipated Atomic Golf venue officially opened its doors on Friday morning, offering visitors a new high-tech golfing experience.

The state-of-the-art facility has four levels, featuring 102 golf bays, VIP suites, a nightclub, full-service bars, a taproom, and a chef-curated kitchen. Atomic Golf blends traditional golfing with interactive video game elements, providing visitors a unique and immersive experience.

Brian Birckbichler, the Senior Vice President of Golf and Entertainment, said he’s excited about the venue's unique features.

"All of the screens and wild and crazy lights. That’s mixed in specially curated art. Every piece here is from the artists right here next to us in the Art District, so we tried to blend eclectic with high-tech to come up with something really cool," he said.

Atomic Golf is located at 1850 S. Main Street next to the Strat.