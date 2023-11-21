Atomic Golf opening new location in Las Vegas. 500 positions open, renderings revealed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Atomic Gold is hiring with in-person interviews inside "We Work" at Town Square Las Vegas.

The premier golf entertainment destination is looking to fill more than 500 full and part-time crew members needed for the new Las Vegas location.

There's a multi-date hiring event starting Saturday. The following dates were provided in a media release:

November 2023:

Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

December 2023:

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Officials say there are available positions for bartenders, servers, guest services, support staff, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, guest services associates, sous check, support staff and maintenance technicians.

Officials say candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they have been selected to move forward.

The new location is set to open next year on Main Street next to the Strat. It is said to include more than 100 digitally enhanced golf.

For more information, visit Atomic Golf's website.