Assistance League of Las Vegas thrift shop offers affordable holiday shopping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're on the hunt for the perfect New Year's Eve outfit without breaking the bank, consider thrifting at the local nonprofit, Assistance League of Las Vegas Thrift Store. They're currently offering a 50% discount on all holiday items.

The store is located at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd and provides many items to fulfill your holiday needs.

President Gina Geldbach-Hall, from the Assistance League of Las Vegas, encourages everyone to explore the store for any holiday list essentials.

“Whatever you need, we pretty much have it here. we have great shoes. but you can come here and find anything on your holiday list,” Geldbach-Hall said.

The store is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits from sales will go towards supporting community programs.