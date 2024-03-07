ASEZ humanitarian volunteers collect, donate new backpacks for local kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 500 students from three elementary schools in Clark County are taking home new backpacks and school supplies on Thursday thanks to a local chapter of ASEZ, a global humanitarian group that organizes community service events around the world. About a dozen university student volunteers from the College of Southern Nevada and the University of Nevada Las Vegas collected, packaged and delivered the gear to Thiriot Elementary, Earnest J May Elementary, and Vail Pittman Elementary.

“We know that quality education is important,” said Christiana Usigbe-Lustin, one of the volunteers. “We at ASEZ are striving to share a heavenly mother’s love to the whole world, and a part of that is fulfilling the SDGs from the United Nations.”

There are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) put forth by the United Nations, including promoting a quality education, which is what the ASEZ group in Las Vegas is fulfilling through the Backpack Giveaway.

ASEZ comes from the sentence, "Save the Earth from A to Z." The organization has chapters worldwide, and volunteers deploy to areas in need to provide disaster relief, plant trees and execute community clean-ups.

“Whenever there’s a disaster, we try to play our part and help out,” said Partrickie Lustin, another ASEZ volunteer. “We deploy to different communities, different areas, different cities, so that they can be able to continue and progress in their life.”

The Giving Hope Backpack Initiative begins at Thiriot Elementary at 10 a.m. It aims to provide essential resources and support Nevada students who are facing unique challenges in academic achievement.