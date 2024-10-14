As inflation rises, thrift stores offer budget-friendly Halloween costumes for Las Vegas families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As inflation continues to impact families across the Las Vegas Valley, many seek ways to make the upcoming holiday season more affordable. With Halloween just around the corner, residents feeling the pinch are looking for budget-friendly options, and Goodwill of Southern Nevada is stepping up to help.

From superheroes to spooky characters, Goodwill stores are stocked with gently used and brand-new Halloween costumes at prices far lower than what you'd typically find at major retailers. Lindsey Monteith, a mother of two, said her family’s Halloween costume budget is $100, but she believes she can find everything she needs at Goodwill for just $50.

"With the economy the way it is and Halloween costumes only being worn once or twice, I'd rather buy something used than brand new," Monteith said.

Bryan Stewart, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Goodwill of Southern Nevada, says costume prices range from $6.99 to $15. Thrift stores have seen a steady increase in shoppers looking for affordable Halloween options, especially with inflation driving up the cost of everyday items.

"We’re mindful of keeping items in our stores affordable," Stewart said. "All our goods are donated, and it helps us keep costs down."

KTNV’s Shakeria Hawkins did some shopping to compare prices and see how much shoppers could save. For example, a hotdog costume at Goodwill costs just $15, while a similar costume online could easily cost twice as much.

"I wasn't the only one noticing the savings," Hawkins said.

Teenagers Eden Farthing and her sister Isla plan to wear several different costumes this Halloween, using their own allowance to purchase them at Goodwill. Eden said inflation has made everything more expensive, and the price difference at Goodwill makes shopping there an easy decision.

"If I wanted to be a white swan, I can find the perfect wings for it here for $5, while the same wings on Amazon were $13," Eden said.

Monteith says that in today’s economy, she’ll do whatever she can to save money, even if that means getting creative with shopping habits.

"We shop thrift stores, we go to estate sales, sometimes amongst our neighbors we share hand-me-downs, and we always shop for good deals," she said.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada has 17 store locations across the valley. For a complete list, click here.