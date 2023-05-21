Arts District Mural Park opens, summer residency opportunities coming soon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a new park and the kickoff of a summer residency just around the corner, the Arts District is booming.

On Saturday, May 20, artists gathered to create and open the new mural park in the Arts District.

The park comes from a joint partnership between the First Friday Foundation and The English Hotel. It is located just across from the English Hotel on South First Street and Coolidge Ave. in Las Vegas.

Mural park artists, who can be found on Instagram, include:



Trippy Pidgey

LaRon Emcee

Elliot Demlow

Recycled Propaganda

The First Friday Summer Residency Program opens June 1 and will start with two artists who will have an opportunity to share a creative work space and learn how to work from a gallery space, according to the First Friday Foundation (FFF).

FIRST FRIDAY: The history, community impact, and economic boost of the Arts District monthly festival

One artist will be established in their field and the second will be an emerging artist.

"Each artist will create a show of his/her work for each First Friday through September. The gallery will be open daily beginning June 1st," said a representative for FFF.