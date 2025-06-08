Artists wanted: Clark County Public Art Office accepting submissions for new exhibit

Calling all artists — The Clark County Public Art Office is accepting submissions for their upcoming exhibit, “Plantasia”.
According to the Public Art Office, this juried exhibition was inspired by Mort Garson’s “Mother Earth’s Plantasia” album, and will be looking for works that center the plant world. They advise artists to share pieces inspired by humankind’s appreciation and connection to botanical life.
Works will be displayed at the Clark County Government Center in the Rotunda Gallery, located at 500 South Grand Central Pkwy. Entries must be plant-inspired, and will be accepted until July 5 at 11:59 p.m.
Click here to find submission instructions and guidelines.
