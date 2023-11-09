ARTE MUSEUM opens digital art exhibition on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drowning in the WATERFALL INFINITE is how it begins. Through the ARTE MUSEUM at 63 on the Las Vegas Strip, visitors are guided through digital art zones where technology meets nature. On Thursday, ARTE MUSEUM founder and CEO Sean Lee cut the ribbon to the 30,000-square-foot immersive exhibition.

“The theme of the museum is eternal nature,” Lee said. “So people can enjoy virtual nature in the different zones, and not only just looking at the beautiful images, we try to engage all five senses. So the people in here see, hear, and smell the nature.”

Lee opened the first ARTE MUSEUM in South Korea in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Its success prompted him to open two more in the country, one in Hong Kong, and another in Chengdu, China. Las Vegas is the first to open in the West Hemisphere.

“Eternal nature can be appreciated by all people regardless of the nationality and races,” Lee said. “So we tried to find a tourist destination, and Las Vegas is definitely is the biggest tourist destination in the U.S.”

LIGHT OF LAS VEGAS is a digital art zone exclusive to the Las Vegas installation. The LIVE SKETCHBOOK, STAR, and FLOWER are other zones that are favorites among the six million visitors who have experienced ARTE MUSEUM in Asia. The exhibit in Las Vegas is inside 63, located at 3716 S. Las Vegas Blvd. It is open to the public on Friday, November 10. Tickets are available on the museum’s website.