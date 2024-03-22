Art U OK? promotes mental wellness through creativity: March 23

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Floating among pink clouds are two child skeletons eating cotton candy in front of a carnival carousel. The painting by Eric Calvillo represents the innocence of a child, and it took him more than 100 hours to paint.

“I love skeletons,” Calvillo said showcasing more of his paintings inside the Historic Fifth Street School, the site of the 2nd Annual Art U OK? event on March 23.

The City of Las Vegas and the First Friday Foundation, which selected Calvillo as the featured artist for March’s First Friday, teamed up to present the art and mental wellness fair in an effort to support mental health and self-care through the arts.

“Art helps heal,” Valvillo said. “It’s event therapy for me. It establishes a connection between the artist and the viewer. Sometimes there’s a message there that’s relatable to some people. Sometimes people need to hear a message that’s encouraging and positive.”

The Art U OK? event begins at 10 a.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth Street in the Historic Westside. Kids and adults can create works of art while collecting resources that promote mental wellness.