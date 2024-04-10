Watch Now
Arson investigators on scene after fire kills one person

Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 19:12:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a fire that killed one person Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials received calls around 1:31 p.m. regarding an outside fire, which later was reported as a human body on fire.

Units responded to an apartment complex at 2701 N Rainbow Blvd around 1:35 p.m. and confirmed the person on fire was dead.

The body was found in an open area near the complex's garage, and there was no damage to the complex's structures.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arson investigators are on site with Las Vegas Metro police the investigate this incident.

