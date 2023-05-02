Arrest made in $250,000 theft case thanks to surveillance at Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Surveillance at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino helped provide authorities with information that led to an arrest of a suspect accused of stealing $250,000.

On Monday, the casino's director of surveillance, Tanya Peoples, provided critical, key background information regarding the criminal investigation in the case.

“Public safety is absolutely priority number one at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino,” said Edwin Gatlin, Downtown Grand’s director of security. “We rely on the talent, cooperation and good judgment of our security team as well as all our staff to ensure this level of safety. We’re grateful to Tanya for her due diligence and commitment to our property.”

This information helped locate the suspect and his arrest according to the casino.

“These kinds of relationships and information sharing are critical to our criminal investigations,” said Russel Neil with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

KTNV is in the process of obtaining the arrest report in this case and will provide more information on the suspect once received.