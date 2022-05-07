Armored car company settles suit over $1M pot sale seizures

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Pennsylvania armored car company has settled its lawsuit that accused the San Bernardino County sheriff of illegally seizing over $1 million in cash it was transporting from medical marijuana businesses.

The non-financial settlement reported by the San Bernardino Sun and announced Friday allows Empyreal Logistics to resume services after two of its transports of money were seized by deputies late last year.

The company previously reached an agreement in which federal law enforcement agencies agreed to return the money. The company says it sued because it was operating legally.