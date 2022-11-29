Armed man who refused to come down from roof in custody after SWAT standoff in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in police custody after a SWAT standoff in North Las Vegas that lasted several hours on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to negotiate with an armed man who refused to come down from a rooftop in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

As of 1 p.m., the individual had been taking into custody. He was not publicly identified as of this report.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route as the incident takes place," said Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

This is a developing story. A KTNV crew is at the scene.