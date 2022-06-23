Arizona Charlie’s paid out over $140,000 in 24 hours

(KTNV) — Arizona Charlie’s said in a press release that jackpots from two different locations totaled more than $140,000 in bingo jackpots within 24 hours.

Arizona Charlie’s​ Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd., had a total of $75,158 in jackpots on Saturday, June 18 while Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, located at 4575 Boulder Hwy., had a total of $65,383 in jackpots on Sunday, June 19 according to a press release.

Arizona Charlie’s says the biggest winner on Saturday earned a total of $67,521 by hitting the Double Progressive at the Decatur location during the 9 p.m. session. Additionally, the Boulder location saw a lucky local also hit the Double Progressive, winning a total of $62,655 during the 7 p.m. session on Sunday.