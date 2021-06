LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of National Flag Day Monday, Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are bringing together two of Vegas' favorite things: Bingo and the Golden Knights.

True Rewards members who play bingo will have the chance to win an Arizona Charlie's and Vegas Golden Knights branded flag during all bingo sessions with a minimum of a $10 buy-in.

Arizona Charlie's offers daily bingo sessions from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. during every odd hour of the day.