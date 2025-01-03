Areas of Mt. Charleston could see power outages beginning Friday evening

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Sections of Mount Charleston could see power outages beginning Friday.

Due to the current weather forecasts, NV Energy has issued a warning for a Public Safety Outage Management event for Angel Peak and Kyle Canyon.

The power could be shut off at roughly 4 p.m. Friday and has a chance to be off until mid-morning Saturday.

This outage is to help prevent power lines, or debris blowing onto power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.

Customers who might be affected are encouraged to make a safety plan.

NV Energy said they will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates.

Additional information including PSOM updates, PSOM criteria, preparedness information, and PSOM Zone maps can be found at nvenergy.com/PSOM.

Justin Bruce has a look at the weather we are expecting for this weekend which could lead to a planned outage. Watch here: