Are there crocodiles or alligators in Lake Mead?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman and her family saw something mysterious in the water on Saturday at Echo Bay in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The woman shot video of something moving through the water from the shore. She can be heard speculating on camera that the myths about crocodiles in Lake Mead might be true.

According to legend, a man was caught releasing alligators into Lake Mead not long after a B-29 Superfortress bomber crashed into the lake on July 21, 1948.

The theory is that the alligators were pets and they had grown to a size that the man could not handle. So, he did what many pet owners do when they no longer want a pet and dumped it in nature.

The legend goes on to say that aviation fuel and possible radioactive fallout from the crashed bomber caused the alligators to mutate and they became very big and fat and ate all the lake’s fish.

We do know that a 3-1/2 foot alligator was caught in the lake at Sunset Park in 2009. So, it’s not impossible that there could be alligators in Lake Mead.

There are also stories about giant catfish at the bottom of Lake Mead. Supposedly these catfish or so big that they could swallow a man whole.

Additionally, there were stories in the 1970s and ‘80s about stray sharks that attacked boaters on the lake.

According to the website for Lake Mead, there are 41 species of reptiles and 12 species of amphibians in the recreation area and lake.

13 Action News has reached out to Lake Mead for comment on the mysterious lake creature.

