Are Nevada election workers at risk in the 2024 election?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There has been a rise in threats to election workers since 2020, especially in the battleground state of Nevada.

In our state, election integrity has come under fire.

Between the 2020 election and 2022 midterms, more than half of Nevada's top election officials left their jobs, many citing threats and harassment.

During the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers wanted to add protection to poll workers. Both chambers passed Senate Bill 406, which makes it unlawful to threaten, intimidate or harass an election worker. Gov. Joe Lombardo signed it into law.

"Election workers and poll workers are our unsung heroes of democracy," said Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar.

Aguilar was a strong proponent of SB 406. He told Channel 13 the Secretary of State's office has been no exception to threats.

"Even in the Secretary of State's office, we saw situations that were unacceptable," said Aguilar. "We need to bring decency back to our elections."

Channel 13 spoke to Aguilar about the ripple effects of election negativity. In terms of finding more workers, he said counties are getting "creative."

"When we're not able to retain the talent that we need to have in elections, it hurts all of us because some of that historical knowledge is invaluable," said Aguilar.

Several voters across our state also testified in support of SB 406 last year.

"The stories used to be about the challenges of getting a set of volunteers, often senior citizens, up to speed on the tech, getting everything done, getting the results in a timely manner, and doing all of that," said Kent Ervin, a Reno voter. "In the last few years, it has been about the difficulties of having enough poll workers and then having colleagues at the county quit their jobs because of these kinds of threats."

Donna West, a Las Vegas voter, also testified in support, saying she has seen threats to election workers firsthand.

"During the 2020 election cycle, I was a vote count observer at the Clark County election office and saw the increase in intimidation and violence there," West said.

Aguilar said in this election cycle, clerks are working hard to make sure Nevada is a "safe, secure and accessible election." He said the state also implemented a new voter registration system.

"It's going to bring transparency into the process," said Aguilar.

Those who harass, intimidate or threaten election workers in Nevada could face up to four years in prison.