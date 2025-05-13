LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the sting of inflation continues to affect household budgets, more shoppers are turning to loyalty and rewards programs as a way to stretch every dollar.

From fast food apps to grocery store perks, these programs promise savings and convenience, but are they really worth your time?

Are loyalty programs worth It? What you need to know before signing up

“I’ve got DoorDash rewards, 7-Eleven rewards, Temu rewards, RTC rewards, and Starbucks rewards,” said Mame Stewart, a Las Vegas shopper who uses multiple apps to earn points and get discounts.

Local shopper Shane Rush adds, “Basically anytime I try something new, I see if they have an app.”

And they’re not alone.

According to industry data, more than 90% of companies now offer some kind of loyalty program. The average consumer belongs to about 19 programs and actively uses nine of them.

Retail expert Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot says loyalty programs aren’t just marketing gimmicks — they’re tools that can help shoppers get more from the money they’re already planning to spend.

“Loyalty programs help you get more from the money you’re already planning to spend,” Carls said. “They make your budget work harder — without asking you to change a thing.”

Whether you're shopping for groceries, beauty products, or your morning coffee, these programs are becoming must-haves for many consumers battling rising prices.

“So if you take a look at Target Circle, Sephora Beauty Insider, CVS ExtraCare — those points can help lower your next receipt,” Carls said.

Despite the perks, experts warn that loyalty programs can backfire if they aren’t managed properly.

“The danger is forgetting to redeem points or missing expiration dates,” Carls said. “If you're signing up for too many and not using them, then yes — you could be leaving money on the table.”

Rush agrees that while it takes effort to stay on top of rewards, it can be worth it: “Using the rewards once in a while to get a free drink — it’s not really free; you have to spend a lot to get it, but it’s a nice perk.”

Loyalty programs can be a helpful tool in your savings strategy, especially during tight financial times. But they only work if you stay organized and use them consistently.

If you’re looking to save money without changing your shopping habits too much, signing up for a few well-managed rewards programs could be a smart move.