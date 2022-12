Archived, iconic Las Vegas photos shown to public for the first time at Fremont Street

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority created a 75th anniversary website that shows iconic images of early Las Vegas.

Some of these photos have yet to be seen by the public until the website was published, LVCVA officials said. The historical photos played a role in promoting tourism to Las Vegas since 1947.

The Las Vegas Archive Collection is estimated to be the largest, most comprehensive collections of southern Nevada "in the world" according to officials. There are more than 7 million images, 11,000 pieces of film and video and 1,300 linear feet of manuscripts and artifacts.

"The collection is curated and managed by a full-time archivist who ensures its preservation for future generations," officials said.

Fremont Street Experience dedicated a show to the 75th anniversary of LVCVA on the Viva Vision display.