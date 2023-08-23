Applications open for Henderson Police Department Explorer Program

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department Explorer Program is now accepting applications for recruitment.

The educational program is designed for young adults ages 16-20 with an avid interest in law enforcement.

To apply for the program you must pass a background check, have written permission from a parent or guardian if you're under 18, and be of good moral character.

An Explorer informational orientation will be held on September 13 from 6-7 p.m. at the Henderson Police Department Central Area Command on Green Valley Parkway.