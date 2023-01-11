Applications open for Henderson Police Citizens Academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is now accepting applicants for the Citizens Academy. The 12-week academy will run from February 28th to May 16th, 2023, and will meet every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Henderson, and have no felony, gross misdemeanor, or misdemeanor convictions. Annually, the department hosts two Citizens Academies, and space is restricted.

According to a Facebook post, the academy aims to “…build a bridge between the citizens and the police department which serves them. During the program, citizens experience a condensed version of the actual police academy.”

Those interested in learning more can call Henderson Police Training Officer Scott Williams at (702) 267-4828.

The application is available at cityofhenderson.com.