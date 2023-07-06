Apex Industrial Center set to generate thousands of job opportunities for valley residents

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The Apex Industrial Park is set to bring thousands of job opportunities to the valley's residents.

"All of this building and tax revenue goes directly to North Las Vegas," said Dave Brown with Land Development Associates.

The Apex Industrial Park hopes to become our valley's next major economic hub.

Contactor Weston Adams says the development is seven years in the making and plans to cater to industrial companies looking to expand to Las Vegas.

"This is for lease; the building behind me is for lease. So any business that wants to come to southern Nevada, we're going to deliver them the ability to come to business in our state," said President and CEO of Western States Contracting.

The construction site is made up of various warehouses across 7,000 acres. The focus is on an 885,000-square-foot Smith's distribution center currently under construction. And crews are also working separately on building a one-million-square-foot Crocs distribution center.

"The Apex is expected to employ over 6,500 employees when built out. We're excited to have this first warehouse out of the ground," Brown said.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has her eye on the time it takes for development. She wants to help builders by introducing legislation to consolidate the permit process.

"The goal here is to streamline to make it easier to get the infrastructure here because, as we can see, there are incredible opportunities for economic development," Masto said.

The entire center will generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city.