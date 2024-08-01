Apartment fire kills one in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a fire at a Spring Valley apartment complex late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived at the fire at 5055 Duneville Street, they saw smoke but no flames showing.



Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and found a body. No one else was injured and the fire was contained to the one unit.

People from three neighboring apartments were temporarily displaced while the scene was processed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No details were provided on the person who died.

