UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd body found in former wedding chapel that burned in January

UPDATE MARCH 24: The Clark County coroner has identified the second body as 31-year-old Burton Winfield Fisher. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

The body of a second fire victim was found on March 6 in a building that was destroyed in a two-alarm fire on Jan. 12.

On Monday morning, an extensive investigation began after heavy construction equipment arrived at the site of the former wedding chapel at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said, “On Saturday, we received reports that squatters illegally gained access to the fenced and secured site and found another victim. They circumvented the security measures in place. Metro was contacted as well as the Coroner’s office. The victim was found underneath significant debris and insulation. It appeared to arson investigators the victim was present during the fire. The investigation is still ongoing and the identification of the victim and cause of death is unknown and being investigated by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Coroner identifies body found after 2-alarm fire at downtown Las Vegas chapel

Monday morning, heavy equipment started to go through the debris and rubble at the direction of arson investigators on-site, to see if there are any more victims and attempt to find where the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to last through the week.