Another associate drops claim on Tony Hsieh's estate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tony Hsieh's family has one less claim against his estate to worry about this week.

According to a court document filed Thursday, Justin Weniger and his company 1122 Holdings withdrew their claim of 27.7% interest in the "Life is Beautiful" music festival.

The claim was filed in December of last year "out of an abundance of caution" so they would not miss filing deadlines, according to court documents.

IN-DEPTH: The State of Tony's Estate: One year after the tech mogul's unexpected death

Earlier this month, another of Hsieh's associates dropped the largest of approximately $130 million in claims made on his estate. Jennifer "Mimi" Pham, Hsieh's former assistant and friend, had filed claims adding up to $90 million, but agreed to drop them and pay the estate $750,000.

Hsieh's estate is reportedly worth at least $523 million. The former Zappos CEO died in a fire in November of 2020, leaving no will, trust, or estate plan.

Administrative duties over the estate were awarded to Hsieh's father and brother.