Anonymous call leads Las Vegas police to homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police say an anonymous 911 call about gunshots led them to a man's body in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Detectives say the man's body was found around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street.

They said the victim is believed to be in his late 20s.

After two hours on scene, detectives said they hadn't found any witnesses to the shooting and had little information to work with at that point.

Investigators remained on scene until around midnight.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner after relatives have been notified.