Annual dog day happening at Henderson pool Saturday

Doggie Paddle and Play Day poster (City of Henderson)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 18, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson will allow dogs to hop in for a swim on Saturday, September 30 for their annual Doggie Paddle and Play day.

While dogs of all sizes are allowed in the water, humans are not, and different sizes will be sectioned off to different time frames throughout the day.

It will cost $10 is preregistering online, and $15 to register at the door.

The following weight schedule will be in effect at the Black Mountain Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

Dogs 40 pounds and under

  • 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Dogs 41 - 89 pounds

  • 9:45 a.m. – 11:15 am
  • 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dogs 90 pounds and over

  • 1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

The Black Mountain Aquatic Center is located at 559 Greenway Road in Henderson. More information on the event and facility can be found here.

