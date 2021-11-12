Animal shelter keeps domestic violence victims united with pets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized in October, but activists and survivors say that every month is one to recognize as more victims of abuse are in need of help. One organization is helping break barriers for victims by providing shelter to their pets.

Noah’s Animal House provides boarding, veterinary care, food, treats and toys to animals of victims seeking safety from their abusers.

In 2021, the shelter celebrated the milestone of helping 2,021 dogs, cats, reptiles and other animals owned by victims seeking shelter. The shelter’s mission is to keep victims united with their pets as animals can provide a sense of safety and mental well-being to their humans.

“What we learned, as soon as Noah’s Animal House opened 14 years ago, was that the healing was happening with the pets,” said Marlene Ritcher, executive director of the shelter. “The unconditional love that is given and received make that healing journey possible right here.”

In 2007, Staci Alonso founded the shelter and named it after her son, Noah. They have partnered with the State of Nevada and other organizations including The Shade Tree in Southern Nevada and Domestic Violence Resource Center in Northern Nevada.

Noah’s Animal House has provided 153,000 free boarding nights for pets in both Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

“I’m able to come in and be with them as often as I can during the day, which is very helpful, when they help me with them, and what they need,” said Lisa, a survivor of domestic violence.

In October, Noah’s Animal House launched a fundraiser to assist with the cost of housing the animals.

For more information about making a donation of $20.21, click here or text NOAHS to 243725 to donate. Donating $20.21 will provide treats for sheltered pets for one month.

If you or someone you know needs help from a domestic violence situation, resources are out there. You can call the Crisis Support Services of Nevada domestic violence hotline at 775-221-7600 or text SASS to 839863 for free, confidential support. You can also contact The Shade Tree crisis hotline at (855) 385-0072.