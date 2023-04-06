Animal rescue opens rabbit sanctuary for abused bunnies ahead of Easter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local animal rescue, Barn Buddies Rescue opened a Rabbit sanctuary in time for Easter. Animal activists say the holiday is a popular time when families buy a bunny as a gift, but after learning of the expense and commitment it takes to properly care for the animal, oftentimes the rabbits are abandoned.

“The rabbit can live anywhere from 8 to 12 to 15 years with proper care,” said Sharon Lisenbardt, the owner of The Farm and Barn Buddies Rescue. “Rabbits must be cared for inside. They have to be climate controlled. They’re really quite a responsibility for a young child, and they can become overwhelming very often for an adult.”

Hazel’s House for Hares, the “rabbitat” at The Farm will be home to more than 50 abandoned and abused bunnies. Volunteers with The Farm will care for the animals inside the facility where a 16-foot stuffed rabbit is placed. The Venetian donated the giant bunny after displaying it in the resort for their Chinese New Year celebrations earlier this year. The Chinese calendar recognizes 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit. Lisenbardt hopes the giant bunny will be an attraction for visitors and inspiring donations.

“Here in Las Vegas, we’re not in Nebraska next to a cornfield,” Lisenbardt said. “Everything they eat, lay on, or consume has to come from another state. Which means it has to be processed somewhere else, transported into us, and that forces the cost to rise.”

Lisenbardt says to properly care for each rabbit, it costs at least $150 every month for every rabbit, and the rescue relies on community support.

On April 8 and 9, Barn Buddies Rescue will invite the public to visit the rabbits for Easter. Families will also have an opportunity to visit other animals at The Farm and shop in their Farmer’s Market where they sell eggs, locally-produced honey, jams, and other groceries.

Barn Buddies Rescue is located at 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89131. It is open every weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.