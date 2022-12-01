Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs early December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats from December 1 to 11.

This is part of the "BISSELL Pet Foundation's national 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope'" adoption event.

According to a release, “Empty the Shelters'' is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This promotion began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. Nearly 160,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation is in constant communication with our shelter partners across the country and they are struggling with unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "With so many great pets waiting in shelters, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to save a life through adoption and create space to give another homeless pet a chance. If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering.”

The fee‐waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up‐to‐date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

Here's instructions/notices per the Animal Foundation:

