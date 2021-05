LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you looking for a furry friend? Well the Animal Foundation wants to empty its shelter.

It's teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats who are six months or older.

Free adoptions start tomorrow, May 5, through this Sunday.

You must make an appointment by calling them.

Adoptions include a spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations.