Animal Foundation seeks community holiday donations as rising costs increase pet surrenders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rising cost of pet care is impacting families across the Las Vegas Valley, leading to a significant increase in pet surrenders. With the holiday season upon us, there’s an opportunity for the community to help ease this burden.

The economic strain has hit many pet owners hard, forcing some to make the difficult decision to surrender their beloved animals due to financial challenges.

Amber George, a longtime pet foster parent, has fostered 324 pets in six years with the support of contributions from The Animal Foundation.

“Nothing out of pocket, everything comes from the shelter,” George said, explaining how the organization provides everything from food to medicine for foster pets.

“I would be able to foster some, but not as many as I have,” she added, emphasizing the critical role that donations play.

George shared that fostering offers pets a break from the stressful shelter environment and a temporary home.

"My heart goes out to those confused pets surrendered by owners who cannot afford to keep them," she said.

Owning a pet is indeed costly. According to data from the American Kennel Club, the annual cost for dog ownership ranges from $1,000 to $3,000, depending on the dog’s size, with average monthly costs around $200.

Recent data from Rover.com shows that these expenses have increased by about $100 since 2023, making pet care less affordable for many.

The Animal Foundation has seen a sharp rise in surrenders, with the shelter taking in an average of 98 animals daily, including strays and animals rescued from neglect.

“We’re always looking for any help we can get,” said Brianne Blaisdell, director of development at The Animal Foundation. She noted that the organization has an Amazon Wish List with critical items like linens, blankets, and towels to keep shelter pets warm and comfortable.

In addition to providing shelter, The Animal Foundation runs a pet support hotline and a pet food pantry, which help families struggling to afford their pets' needs.

“Our pantry provides food and supplies to the community when families are having a hard time paying for food or keeping up with their needs,” Blaisdell said.

The Keeping Every Person and Pet Together (KEPPT) program hotline at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is (702) 955-5910. You can also email KEPPT at KEPPT@animalfoundation.com.