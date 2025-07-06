Animal Foundation seeks adopters for rabbits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, the Animal Foundation recently took in 11 rabbits from a dumping ground in northwest Las Vegas.

The non-profit organization is expecting more rabbits over the next several days.

According to the Animal Foundation, rabbits make great pets because they are social, active, playful and affectionate. Rabbits can also live 8 to 12 years.

The needs of a rabbit differ from a cat or a dog. Rabbits need space, attention, a diet of hay, vegetables and pellets. They also need daily enrichment, time outside the cage and regular grooming. The rabbits would also need a veterinarian who knows a thing or two about rabbits.

