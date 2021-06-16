Animal Foundation has immediate, urgent need for large dog, cat fosters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation says it has an immediate and urgent need for a large dog and adult cat fosters.

The summer months are the busiest time of the year for the shelter. As the temperatures rise, the nonprofit says, so do the number of animals coming into the shelter.

The organization also says it is expecting hundreds of lost animals during the week of July 4th, so there is a need to make space in anticipation of the holiday.

“We want to make sure there is plenty of space and resources at the shelter for animals needing to come in, so having people foster the animals, even if they can’t commit to adoption, is incredibly helpful,” said Christi Dineff, director of lifesaving programs at the Animal Foundation.

“If you have room for a special guest this summer, there are wonderful, adoptable cats and dogs in our shelter who would love to spend some time with you.”

Fostering is free and the Animal Foundation says it will provide everything you need, including food. The shelter will also waive the adoption fee if you decide to adopt your foster pet.

Those interested can email foster@animalfoundation.com or fill out an application here.

