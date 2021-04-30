Watch
Animal Foundation asks for help for German Shepherd stabbed multiple times

ANIMAL FOUNDATION LAS VEGAS
ALEXANDER GERMAN SHEPHERD
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:59:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for monetary help for a German Shepherd that was stabbed multiple times in his side, neck and front legs.

The foundation says that “Alexander” was a victim of horrific cruelty and that he after he was brought into their facility, they rushed him to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for emergency surgery.

Part of Alexander’s spleen and intestine had to be removed as a result of his injuries.

They are asking for help to pay for the surgery and the care he will need as he recovers.

Click here if you would like to donate.

