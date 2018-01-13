Las Vegas (KTNV) - Animal Control recovered over 30 cats from a home near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The request to retrieve the cats came in earlier this week around late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning after Las Vegas police found a woman dead in the home.

Animal Control took the cats in most need to the shelter right after the call, and came back on Friday for the rest.

No information is available yet on how the woman died.