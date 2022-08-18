Animal activists rally as pet boarding business owner defends himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demanding justice after charges of "animal cruelty". A rally was held outside the Regional Justice Center, by animal rights activists Wednesday. People are upset after several dogs died at a local pet boarding business. That business owner is set to be sentenced on attempted animal cruelty charges Thursday.

"I want to see PawZazz shut down. That place needs to be shut down. That is really a house of horrors for animals."

Gina Grieson with Nevada Voters for Animals isn't mincing words about how she feels about this east valley pet boarding business.

Mora, a dog she had rescued died after being boarded at PawZazz for several days in July. Several other dogs also died shortly after being boarded there last year. The owner, Victor Garcia Herrera was charged with two counts of attempted animal cruelty and is set to be sentenced. She and other animal rights activists are rallying for justice for these dogs and sent this message.

"When you're hurting helpless, voiceless whether its children or animals, there has to be a strong message sent that this isn't going to be tolerated in our community,” she said.

Reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with Garcia Herrera at his store. The owner denies he or people working at PawZazz have ever abused any animal saying they treat the animals they are hired to care for well. He says the dogs including Mora had underlying health issues which his staff weren't made aware of. He also says his staff repeatedly made owners aware of health issues with their pets so they could get the care they needed. Grieson disputes that assertion.

"There's a reason why he got charged with felonies. A lot of people came forward. A lot of people knew what was going on,” she said.

Garcia Herrera also told Chen he and his family have faced harassing messages on social media and vandalism at their business since December. He says he made an agreement with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office to be sentenced, because he feared for his family's safety and worried about the dogs at his business being euthanized if they are taken to animal control. Grieson says the harassment and vandalism must stop, saying the justice system has to take its course.

"We don't endorse or condone threats of any kind. Anything we do is through the courts,” she said.

Garcia Herrera scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center.