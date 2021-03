LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Andrew Bennet, with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, spoke to 13 Action News on Thursday about the importance of sharing the roadways with tow truck drivers after Tuesday's fatal crash.

Bennett explained Nevada's move over law and what is designed to do, along with a driver's responsibility if involved in a crash.

UPDATE: Nevada High Patrol identifies woman arrested in deadly tow truck driver crash

Watch the full interview in the player above.