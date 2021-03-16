Menu

Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

Rebecca Boone/AP
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, wearing a cowboy hat, yells through the closed Ada County Courthouse door at law enforcement officers inside Monday, March 15, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Bundy was scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges that he trespassed and obstructed officers at the Idaho Statehouse during a special legislative session last fall, but Magistrate Judge David Manweiler issued a warrant for Bundy's arrest after Bundy failed to appear in the courtroom. People are required to wear face coverings while at the courthouse because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bundy and several others were protesting the mask requirement. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Ammon Bundy
Posted at 9:11 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 00:11:51-04

BOISE (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall.

Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters and was one of three people arrested during the demonstration.

Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case and says he doesn't believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal.

He gained international attention during a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

