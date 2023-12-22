Americans spending 7% more on holiday groceries this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the holidays come extra spending. An expert weighs in on how you can navigate your budget and how residents feel about more price hikes coming our way.

Ron is just one Vegas resident we spoke to about everything going up.

"I had to cut back ob spending and concentrate on my wife and I and only spending for us first as opposed to years prior it was all about family everyone uniting all of that," Ron tells us.

Barry is another.

"I'm not buying clothes, I'm only buying food and no new clothes where normally that’s hat I'm buying this time year, but its been tough every day it goes up a few cents."

Or this first time mother, Heather.

"You know, I keep having to push my maternity leave because I just don't know money is tight," said Heather.

According to data prepared by category partners this year, customers will be dishing out almost 7% more in grocery bills getting their holidays ready than they did in 2022.

"If you’ve never looked at those coupons maybe this is the time to do so there's a lot of money you can save at the grocery store by paying attention to the sales," said Andrew Leavitt, vice president with Pinnacle Lending Group.

Leavitt says he’s seeing many people struggle currently especially around the holidays.

"A lot of people don't have the same resources they once used to and that’s even if they’re still employed or working the reality is at the end of the day a lot of people are not working full time or they don't have the job they did in 2020 that was paying a lot more."

He says around 65% of the population never looks at the resources already at home that are available to them..say your energy bills. Andrew suggests people have NV Energy come to their home and do an evaluation.

"It's just those little things spend that 15 minutes a day on whatever the topic at hand is weather its grocery bills or energy bills or or whatever the next bill is and see if you can bring down your costs," said Andrew.