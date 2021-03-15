American Red Cross in Southern Nevada: Test your smoke alarms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is encouraging everyone to test their smoke alarms.
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half.
Here are some steps to take when testing your alarms:
- Make sure you test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
- Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, that's because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.
- Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.