American Red Cross in Southern Nevada: Test your smoke alarms

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is encouraging everyone to test their smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is encouraging everyone to test their smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half.

Here are some steps to take when testing your alarms:

  • Make sure you test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
  • Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, that's because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.
  • Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.
