LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This September, fans of the show "American Ninja Warrior" will have the opportunity to see the athletes in action in Las Vegas.

The show will be taping their newest season here in the valley starting Sept. 23 and running into October.

They said to bring your family as show competitors tackle obstacles and vie for the $250,000 grand prize.

Show tapings will last approximately five hours. Tickets are now on sale. You can find more information at the show webpage here.