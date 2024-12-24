Watch Now
Ambulance rolls over after car crashes into it in east Las Vegas

KTNV
Three people were taken to a hospital after crashing into an ambulance in east Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashes into an ambulance in east Las Vegas on Monday.

At 3:20 p.m., the Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a crash on East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an ambulance rolled onto its side after a car crashed into it.

Three people were taken to an area hospital. They are expected to live.

LVMPD said they do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.

