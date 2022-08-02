Watch Now
Amazon to introduce digital access to local shopping malls in Las Vegas, and 14 other cities

An Amazon delivery truck rolls along a street delivering packages on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amazon has introduced a new store update that will let Amazon Prime shoppers explore digital versions of local shopping malls.

The new pilot program is coming to 15 cities across the US including Las Vegas, Chicago, Washington, and Seattle.

Shoppers in those cities will be able to access digital versions of their local mall’s stores, such as Diesel, Pacsun, Superdry and GNC, and pick out items from the shelves.

Once an order is placed, an Amazon delivery driver will then go pick it up and deliver it later that same day – similar to takeout delivery services like GrubHub or DoorDash.

Despite being a Prime benefit, shoppers will not be entitled to free delivery unless they spend at least $25 in total, or pay a $2.99 delivery fee.

