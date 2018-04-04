Amazon's new North Las Vegas center to create 1,000 jobs

According to Businesswire, Amazon.com has announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in Nevada.

The facility, Amazon's fourth in Nevada, will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. The facility will be located in North Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North Las Vegas and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Nevada has a talented workforce, and we are very excited to grow employment beyond the more than 3,000 associates already serving customers in the state,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment.

Governor Brian Sandoval talked about how Amazon's decision benefits Nevada.

“This is good news for our state and for North Las Vegas,” Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval said. “With the creation of a new 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon will help create an additional 1,000 jobs in Nevada. Amazon has been a partner with Nevada in helping to grow our economy, and I am pleased that they will continue to be a partner with us into the future.”

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is excited to see the fulfillment center call North Las Vegas home and feels Amazon chose the perfect location for their new facility.

“The rapidly expanding presence of Amazon in North Las Vegas speaks to the relationship the City has cultivated with the company and the ease and speed of doing business in North Las Vegas, efforts that are paying off in dividends by creating thousands of jobs for our hardworking residents and growing our City’s tax base,” Lee said. “This first-of-its-kind facility for Nevada highlights the innovation and technology that North Las Vegas has come to be known for, and we wish Amazon ongoing success as our organizations continue to grow together.”

Las Vegas had hoped to land Amazon's second headquarters. However, the city did not make it onto the top 20 list. If Amazon had chosen Las Vegas, there could have been 50,000 new high-paying jobs.

We will update the story once Amazon releases more information regarding their hiring process.