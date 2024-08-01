Amazing drone video captures downtown Las Vegas in one continuous shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long tracking drone video captured the essence of downtown Las Vegas on Freemont Street by flying in and out of bars and clubs, all in one take.

The video, produced by JayByrd Films, shows a continuous 2:40 drone shot that weaves in and out of clubs, bars, and restaurants in the Freemont East Entertainment District.

Take a look at the video below, which is described on Instagram: "Fly through the whimsical charm of Park on Fremont, descend into the underground beats of Discopussy, and bask in the mezcal-fueled vibrancy of Lucky Day. Experience the convergence of music and art at We All Scream, revel in the cheeky spirit of Cheapshot, soak in the modern Tulum vibes at La Mona Rosa, and dance the night away at Commonwealth."

Downtown Las Vegas one-shot drone video

The video, originally posted on Instagram, was a collaboration by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Downtown Las Vegas' Instagram page (@DTLV) and three of the bars featured in the video; Park on Freemont, DISCOPUSSY, and We All Scream.

“We sought to create a video that captures the vibrant spirit of the Fremont East Entertainment District, a curated collection of unique nightlife spots designed for the ultimate bar crawl,” said Ryan Doherty, founder of Corner Bar Management. “What JayByrd Films captured with their bird’s-eye view surpassed all my expectations. It’s absolutely mind-blowing.”